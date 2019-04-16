PLA Holds Joint Drills in Waters to the East of Taiwan Island

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 16, 2019)

NANJING --- Chinese naval and air forces attached to the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized a joint exercise in waters to the east of Taiwan island on April 15, 2019.



The annual routine exercise is closely connected with the PLA's missions and tasks. The PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatched naval and air forces, including warships, bombers and reconnaissance aircraft forming joint formations to participate in the exercise in a systematic manner, focusing on joint fire strike and sea assault, and other actual combat training courses.



After the commence of the exercise, air early warning (AEW) aircraft quickly arrived at the target airspace to carry out remote surveillance, while the electronic jamming airplane activated the jamming devices, radiating interference signals to suppress targeted systems of the mock enemy.



Then, under the combined cover of several fighter jets, the bomber formation roared into the sky and bombed the mock enemy targets. Immediately after, the destroyer and the frigate occupying frontal attack position carried out a supplementary strike on the remaining operational locations of the mock enemy.



At the same time, the maritime landing formation arrived at the designated sea location, deploying helicopters to hover at low altitude in order to deliver assault forces.



According to the leaders of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, they would regularly organize joint exercises to hone the troops in actual combat environment, examine and improve the level of joint operations, and constantly enhance their ability to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity.



-ends-

