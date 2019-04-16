US Army Places $194 Million Order for Lake City-Produced Small-Caliber Ammunition

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued April 16, 2019)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC has received orders totaling $194 million from the U.S. Army for small-caliber ammunition. Orders were placed for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and Cal. 50 cartridges under the company’s supply contract to produce small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. government at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri.



As the largest manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense, the company has produced more than 18 billion rounds of small-caliber ammunition at Lake City since 2000 to support U.S. and allied warfighters around the globe. In recent years, the company has completed several significant investments at the facility in state-of-the-art, high-volume technology that have enhanced employee safety, product quality, environmental stewardship and overall efficiency.



“We are honored to continue our longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces and its allies by providing them with reliable, high-quality ammunition,” said Rick Lavelock, vice president, small caliber systems, Northrop Grumman. “Every member of the Lake City team understands that the ammunition we produce helps defend freedom, and we are humbled by that awesome responsibility.”





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



