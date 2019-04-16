Piercing the Fog of Peace: Developing Innovative Operational Concepts for a New Era

(Source: Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments; issued April 16, 2019)

The 2018 National Defense Strategy and the congressionally-mandated 2018 National Defense Strategy Commission refocused U.S. defense planning on the reality of competition and the possibility of conflict with China and Russia and highlighted the urgent need to address eroding military balances and growing operational challenges by developing innovative operational concepts to help bridge the gap between our ends and our means.“Piercing the Fog of Peace: Developing Innovative Operational Concepts for a New Era” is meant to stimulate discussion of, and ultimately spur action to develop, the concepts and capabilities the United States needs to prevail in a more dangerous world. It highlights the operational challenges that should drive defense investment and describes a program of experimentation to meet them.Download the paper and join us on 2 May for the in-depth discussion with Dr. Thomas G. Mahnken, CSBA President and CEO, and the authors as well as comments by CSBA Non-Resident Senior Fellow Lt. Gen. Robert Schmidle, USMC retired, and others.-ends-