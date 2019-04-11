Nordic Agreement on Security of Supply

(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Administration, FMV; issued April 11, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Ammunition cooperation is the first concrete result of the framework agreement that was signed at the Nordic Defense Ministerial meeting this week.



At a Nordic defense ministerial meeting on Gotland within the framework of Sweden's Presidency of Nordefco, Sweden, Norway and Finland signed an agreement on security of supply. Denmark issued a Letter of Intent to sign the agreement at a later stage.



It is the Defense Materiel Administration which has negotiated on the government's mission an agreement on security of supply in the field of defense between Finland, Norway and Sweden. The agreement is an addition to the Nordic material cooperation agreement that was signed in 2015.



“I am very pleased that we have succeeded in creating this framework for cooperation in security of supply issues. It will contribute to increased coordination between the Nordic countries and create the opportunity for more efficient use of resources during peacetime and in the event of a crisis or conflict, a greater endurance and safer storage,” says FMV's Director General Göran Mårtensson.



The discussions between the countries have been going on for many years, and after a restart in 2015 it was concluded that the framework would cover more than just the acquisition of equipment. Now there are legal frameworks for services, storage of material and defense industrial cooperation.



"The first concrete cooperation under the framework can be within the ammunition area," says Per Skoglund, who led the negotiations on the part of FMV. It is the so-called Nammo agreement that has now been revised.



It is now up to the countries to report new areas of cooperation, which will then be the subject of negotiations and agreements.



