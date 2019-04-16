Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued April 16, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $72,225,064 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5431 to exercise options for Design Agent and Engineering Support Services for the Rolling Airframe Missile MK-31 Guided Missile Weapon System Improvement Program.



The MK-31 Rolling Airframe Missile Guided Missile Weapon System is a cooperative development and production program conducted jointly by the U.S. and the Federal Republic of Germany under memoranda of understanding.



The support procured under the contract is required to maintain current weapon system capability as well as resolve issues through design, systems, software maintenance, reliability, maintainability, quality assurance and logistics engineering services.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (99 percent); and Louisville, Kentucky (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by September 2022. Non-Foreign Military Sales, German; fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,440,621 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $453,995 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), international agreement.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

