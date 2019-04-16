FREMM “Antonio Marceglia” Delivered to Italian Navy

(Source: Fincantieri; issued April 16, 2019)

TRIESTE, Italy --- The frigate “Antonio Marceglia” was delivered today to the Italian Navy at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia). She is the eighth of a series of 10 vessels of the FREMM program – European Multi Mission Frigates – commissioned to Fincantieri as part of the international Italian-French program, coordinated by OCCAR (the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation).



Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (51% Fincantieri and 49% Leonardo) is the prime contractor for Italy in the FREMM program, which envisions the construction of 10 units, all already ordered.



“Antonio Marceglia” is the eighth unit built by Fincantieri that includes the combat system, the fourth in multipurpose configuration after the “Carlo Bergamini”, the “Luigi Rizzo” and the “Federico Martinengo”, delivered to the Italian Navy respectively in 2013, 2017 and 2018.



Measuring 144 meters in length and with a displacement at full load of approximately 6,700 tons, the FREMM frigates represent technological excellence: designed to reach a maximum speed of 27 knots and to provide accommodation for 200 people (crew and staff), these vessels are able to always guarantee a high degree of flexibility and to operate in a wide range of scenarios and tactical situations.



The FREMM program, representing the Italian and European defence state of the art, stems from the renewal need of the Italian Navy “Lupo” class (already decommissioned) and “Maestrale” class (some of them already decommissioned, the remaining close to the attainment of operational limit) frigates, both built by Fincantieri starting from the 1970s.



These ships – which will become the backbone of the Navy fleet over the next decades –significantly contribute to the development of the tasks assigned to the Italian Navy, being able to operate in various sectors, from specific military purposes to those in favor of the community.





Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and number one for diversification and innovation. It is leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega yachts, as well as in ship repairs and conversions, production of systems and mechanical and electrical component equipment and after-sales services.



-ends-

