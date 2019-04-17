Turkey Expects US Sanctions Waivers on Iran Oil, Russia Arms (excerpt)

(Source: TRT World; posted April 17, 2019)

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says Ankara expects US President Donald Trump to issue a waiver to exempt the country from any economic penalties, should it take delivery of the Russia-made S-400 system.…/…Turkey's proposal to form a committee to examine technical concerns about its procurement of an advanced Russian missile defence system is still under consideration, its presidential spokesman said Tuesday."And our proposal to establish this technical committee under the NATO umbrella is still on the table. We are waiting to hear from our US colleagues and from NATO," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters at the Turkish embassy in Washington."Because we wouldn’t want to have our F-35 program jeopardised in any way by the S-400 or any other system."Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile system that Washington said will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and which could trigger congressional sanctions.The US already suspended deliveries of parts and services related to Turkey's receipt of the multi-million dollar fighter jets. (end of excerpt)-ends-