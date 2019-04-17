Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says Ankara expects US President Donald Trump to issue a waiver to exempt the country from any economic penalties, should it take delivery of the Russia-made S-400 system.
S-400 technical committee still on table
Turkey's proposal to form a committee to examine technical concerns about its procurement of an advanced Russian missile defence system is still under consideration, its presidential spokesman said Tuesday.
"And our proposal to establish this technical committee under the NATO umbrella is still on the table. We are waiting to hear from our US colleagues and from NATO," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters at the Turkish embassy in Washington.
"Because we wouldn’t want to have our F-35 program jeopardised in any way by the S-400 or any other system."
Tensions between the US and Turkey have reached a fever pitch in recent months with Turkey set to begin receiving the advanced S-400 Russian surface-to-air missile system that Washington said will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet program and which could trigger congressional sanctions.
The US already suspended deliveries of parts and services related to Turkey's receipt of the multi-million dollar fighter jets. (end of excerpt)
(EDITOR’S NOTE: on April 16, the Pentagon issued the following statement:
“Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar today at the Pentagon.
“The leaders met as strategic partners. They focused their discussion on interests, rather than positions, and on the importance of U.S.-Turkish cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies in achieving mutual security and economic prosperity for both countries and the region.”
Turkish “Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had been visiting Washington with a large Turkish delegation for talks which have in part focused on areas of discord between the NATO allies, chiefly the purchase of a missile-defense system and the war in Syria,” Reuters reported this morning, April 17.
“The talk was very constructive and occurred with a very positive approach,” Akar said of his meeting with Shanahan, according to Anadolu. “We gladly observed that they understood many subjects much better and have got very close to our views on these subjects.”)
