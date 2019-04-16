Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued April 16, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Space, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has been awarded an $879,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Reentry System/Reentry Vehicles (RS/RV) subsystem support.



This contract provides for sustainment engineering, maintenance engineering, aging surveillance, modification of systems and equipment, software maintenance, developmental engineering, production engineering, and procurement of the Minuteman III RS/RV subsystem and related support equipment.



Work will be performed primarily in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be complete by June 4, 2030.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,818,298 are being obligated on the first task order at the time of award.



Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-19-D-0001).



