Airbus at Turkey’s IDEF 2019

(Source: Airbus; issued April 18, 2019)

ISTANBUL --- Airbus will attend Turkey’s IDEF 2019, 14th International Defence Industry Fair, held at TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center in Büyükçekmece, Istanbul from April 30th to May 3rd.



At the exhibition Hall 2, Stand 234, Airbus will display a range of innovative defence and security products and services, including military aircraft and helicopters, perfectly in line with the aspirations of the Turkish Armed Forces in regard with the recently launched modernization programmes.



Airbus will showcase a scale model of the A330 MRTT – the only new generation strategic tanker/transport aircraft combat proven and available today. The large 111 tonnes basic fuel capacity of the successful A330-200 airliner enables the A330 MRTT to excel in air-to-air refuelling missions without the need for any additional fuel tank.



Also on display, the scale mock-up of the C295 in Maritime Patrol Aircraft configuration - a very robust and reliable, highly versatile tactical airlifter able to carry up to 9 tonnes of payload, at a maximum cruise speed of 480 km/h. Fitted with a retractable landing gear and a pressurised cabin, it can cruise at altitudes up to 25,000 ft, while retaining remarkable short take-off & landing (STOL) performance from unprepared, short, or soft airstrips, as well as excellent low level flight characteristics.



A scale mock-up of the Astrobus S Earth observation satellite will be on show. The latest generation of Earth Observation Satellites for Very High Resolution (VHR) applications, it combines the advantages of a low-mass system (around 400 kg only) with the strong performance of a larger Earth observation satellite platform.



Turkey is a key partner for Airbus. With nearly 30 years of successful collaboration in civil and military aviation, Airbus is committed to long-term, mutually-beneficial industrial cooperation, working closer with its partners and customers as flag carrier Turkish Airlines, the Ministry of Defence and Presidency of Defence Industries, as well as Turkey’s air force, navy and coast guard.





