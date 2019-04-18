Top-Ups with the Indian Navy a Success

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued April 18, 2019)

HMAS Success completed two dual replenishment-at-sea evolutions with four Indian Navy ships as part of the maritime exercise AUSINDEX 2019.



The activities, which took place on the second full sea day of the major bilateral exercise, involved Success conducting ‘dry hook-ups’ with the Indian Navy ships to demonstrate both navies’ ability to work together effectively.



Indian Navy Ships Sahyadri and Ranvijay approached Success – one on each side - and hooked up to the tanker.



Fuel lines were then recovered in preparation for Indian Navy Ships Kora and Kiltan to make their approaches.



Success’ marine engineer officer, Lieutenant Commander Darrel Wolter, said despite the fact the ships practising the replenishment drills hadn’t previously worked with Success, everything went smoothly.



“There are always going to be challenges for both sides when working with partner navies,” Lieutenant Commander Wolter said.



“These include language barriers and a thorough understanding of how each navy carries out its various policies and procedures.



“However, I’m very happy with the results, which prove the Royal Australian Navy has an excellent working relationship with the Indian Navy, and we look forward to developing that into the future.”



This year marks the third biennial iteration of AUSINDEX, with the first of the series held in India in 2015.



As well as Success, Australia’s naval commitment to the exercise this year comprised HMA Ships Canberra, Parramatta, Newcastle and Collins.



India’s involvement included the submarine Sindhukirti, the destroyer Ranvijay, the frigate (Sahyadri), the corvettes Kiltan and Kora, and the offshore patrol vessel Sukanya.



AUSINDEX 2019 represents the largest ever Australian Defence Force deployment to India.



-ends-

