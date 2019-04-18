Arianespace to Launch “SAR” Satellite Strix-Α Aboard Vega for Japanese Startup Company Synspective

(Source: Arianespace; issued April 18, 2019)

Synspective and Arianespace have signed a contract to launch the satellite StriX-α, Synspective’s first SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) demonstrator satellite.



On April 18, 2019, Arianespace announced the signing of a launch service contract with Synspective for the launch of the satellite StriX-α (with a liftoff mass of approximately 150 kg.) into a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) in 2020. This will be the inaugural mission for a Synspective customer spacecraft on an Arianespace vehicle. The launch will take place from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana using a Vega launcher.



Synspective is a Japanese startup company that will establish a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation of about 25 satellites and provide geospatial solutions. Gathering broad and high frequency monitoring data with its satellite constellation, Synspective aims to enable companies and governments to achieve their goal for sustainable development and resilient urban development through visualization and prediction of economic activity, monitoring of terrain and structure and immediate understanding of disaster situations.



In addition to the launch service contract, Synspective and Arianespace signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to study a future cooperation.



Following the contract signature, Motoyuki Arai, founder & Chief Executive Officer of Synspective, said, “I feel very honored to work together with a world-leading launch services provider, Arianespace, to launch our first satellite. This is a momentous stepping stone for the constellation which will bring innovation for data-driven business and sustainable development. I’m also very excited about the joint study to mutually enhance our business and technical strength. I want to thank everyone who made these collaborations come true.”



Stéphane Israël, Chief Executive Officer of Arianespace, added, “Arianespace is delighted to welcome Synspective as a new customer, enhancing our relationship with Japan and once again proving the relevance of our launch services offering for Earth observation satellites. With Vega in 2020 and through a more global partnership, we are looking forward to contributing to the deployment of the Synspective constellation, which puts innovation in space at the service of a better life on Earth.”





Arianespace uses space to make life better on Earth by providing launch services for all types of satellites into all orbits. It has orbited more than 600 satellites since 1980, using its family of three launchers, Ariane, Soyuz and Vega, from launch sites in French Guiana (South America) and Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Arianespace is headquartered in Evry, near Paris, and has a technical facility at the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, plus local offices in Washington, D.C., Tokyo and Singapore.



Arianespace is a subsidiary of ArianeGroup, which holds 74% of its share capital, with the balance held by 15 other shareholders from the European launcher industry.



