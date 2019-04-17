Russian Warships Track U.S. Destroyer in Black Sea

(Source: Xinhua; issued April 17, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Two Russian Navy vessels tracked the U.S. guided-missile destroyer Ross which entered the Black Sea on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.



"The Vasily Bykov corvette and the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet carried out direct control over the movements of the U.S. warship," the statement said.



Coastal radar equipment of the Black Sea Fleet was used to keep the U.S. destroyer under constant surveillance, it said.



Five warships of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) took part in an annual Romania-led naval exercises Sea Shield 2019 in the Black Sea, which ended on Saturday.



The group visited Odessa in Ukraine, Poti in Georgia and Constanta in Romania, NATO said in a statement.



In response, four Russian Navy surface ships and a submarine took part in military drills last week in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense ministry has said.



