Collins Aerospace Showcases Air Combat Training System in Live Exercise for Senior U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Officers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --– Collins Aerospace Systems, in collaboration with the University of Iowa’s Operator Performance Laboratory (OPL), recently held a Secure Live Air-to-Air Mission (SLAAM) demonstration to showcase how armed forces can quickly adopt secure live, virtual and constructive (LVC) air combat training solutions. Over twenty senior officers from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy attended. Collins Aerospace is a unit of United Technologies Corp.



“The success of project SLAAM proves that LVC-enabled training systems are real, mature and available in the marketplace today,” said Nick Gibbs, vice president and general manager, Simulation and Training Solutions at Collins Aerospace. “Customers don’t need to wait for the development of new technologies to achieve next-generation LVC training.”



During the demonstration, the company’s Joint Secure Air Combat Training System (JSAS) interfaced with ground systems running U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-approved Next Generation Threat System (NGTS) and a Modern Air Combat Environment (MACE) software. Spectators watched the LVC event unfold on displays in a ‘mission room’, which showed a combination of live, simulated, and synthetic aircraft assets performing the mission in a Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) Type-1 encrypted environment.



As the only certified, blended training system operating on ranges today, JSAS features proven security and data-link technologies that help overcome limitations in traditional training scenarios. Customers also benefit from an open architecture that simplifies obsolescence management and accommodates new technologies.



The OPL specializes in civilian and military flight testing and assessment of technologies in operational contexts. This includes the development and testing of live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training systems, flight in degraded visual environments (DVE), GPS-denied environments, quantification of data link and sensor performance, human factors assessments of Helmet Mounted Displays (HMDs), Synthetic Vision Systems (SVS), physiological-based workload measurement systems, pilot spatial orientation enhancement systems, embedded flight simulation capabilities, and more. OPL has 11 instrumented flight test aircraft in its fleet, six manned and five unmanned.





