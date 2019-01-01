Integrating the F-35 into Danish Defence

(Source: University of Copenhagen Centre for Military Studies; issued Nov. 2018)

This report is a part of Centre for Military Studies’ policy research services for the Ministry of Defence and the political parties to the Defence Agreement.The purpose of the report is to analyse the challenges and risks to be faced as the Danish Defence integrates the F-35 by reflecting upon Denmark ́s experience with the F-16, the plans of United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Norway, and the broader security environment.The Centre for Military Studies is a research centre at the Department of Political Science at the University of Copenhagen. The Centre undertakes research on security and defence issues as well as military strategy. This research constitutes the foundation for the policy research services that the Centre provides for the Ministry of Defence and the political parties to the Defence Agreement.This report contains an analysis based on academic research methodology. Its conclusions should not be understood as a reflection of the views and opinions of the Danish Government, the Danish Armed Forces or any other authority.-ends-