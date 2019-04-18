Iraqi Air Force and Coalition Counter Air Mission

(Source: Operation Inherent Resolve; issued April 18, 2019)

An Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter. A counter-air mission implies attacking enemy aircraft, so OIR’s use of this term to describe an air strike against Daesch, which does not have any aircraft, is unexpected to say the least.

SOUTHWEST ASIA --– Iraqi Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flew a defensive counter air mission above the Iraqi-Syrian border alongside Coalition aircraft April 16, 2019.



This marks the first time Iraqi Air Force fighter aircraft have flown a combat sortie alongside Coalition aircraft.



The sortie represents a milestone as the Global Coalition Against Daesh continues to work by, with and through the Iraqi Security Forces to build Iraqi airpower through Security Forces Advisement.



“The Iraqi Air Enterprise continues to build their capabilities as Coalition air advisors work alongside our Iraqi partners to integrate operations,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, the Director, Air Operations, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. “The strength of our Coalition team comes from our unity and resolve as we continue to bring the fight to malign actors such as Daesh.”



Together, CJTF-OIR and the ISF will develop a sustainable and inclusive ISF which can secure its sovereign borders, protect the population and support a return to normalcy across the country while ensuring the lasting defeat of Daesh.



