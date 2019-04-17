SYDNEY / MELBOURNE --- Airbus SE said on Thursday that a test flight of its Zephyr surveillance and communications drone in Australia for the British Ministry of Defence was “interrupted” due to adverse weather conditions last month.
The solar-electric-powered drone was believed to have crashed during a test flight following a mishap after the take-off, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The flight on March 15 was “interrupted earlier than planned due to adverse weather conditions”, an Airbus spokeswoman said. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Reuters website.
-ends-