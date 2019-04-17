Airbus Says Zephyr Test Flight for UK Ministry of Defence Was 'Interrupted' (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published April 17, 2019)

SYDNEY / MELBOURNE --- Airbus SE said on Thursday that a test flight of its Zephyr surveillance and communications drone in Australia for the British Ministry of Defence was “interrupted” due to adverse weather conditions last month.The solar-electric-powered drone was believed to have crashed during a test flight following a mishap after the take-off, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.The flight on March 15 was “interrupted earlier than planned due to adverse weather conditions”, an Airbus spokeswoman said. (end of excerpt)-ends-