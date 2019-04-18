U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan a Dangerous Move to Aggravate Cross-Strait Situation

(Source: Xinhua; issued April 18, 2019)

BEIJING --- The U.S. arms sale plan unveiled Monday is a dangerous move that will only aggravate the already complex and grim situation across the Taiwan Strait.



The U.S. government has approved a possible 500-million-U.S. dollar military sale to Taiwan, claiming that the move will help to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient.



Subsequently, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen expressed "gratitude," saying that the arms sale was "timely."



The situation across the Taiwan Strait, which is already complicated and grim, is worsening as the United States has been using Taiwan to contain China while the Taiwan administration kept seeking foreign intervention.



The Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations.



The U.S. arms sales to Taiwan constitutes a serious violation of international law, the basic norms governing international relations, the one-China principle and the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques and undermine China's sovereignty and security interests.



China's firm opposition to such arms sales is consistent and firm.



Since the current U.S. administration took office, it has constantly played the "Taiwan card" to contain China, especially in arms sales to Taiwan and military exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.



This has seriously damaged China-U.S. relations and jeopardized peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.



The Taiwan question, which concerns China's core interests and the national bond of the Chinese people, brooks no external interference.



The U.S. administration has once again stirred up sensitive nerves in the Taiwan Strait. Its gross interference in China's internal affairs has aroused the strong indignation of the Chinese people on both sides of the Strait.



Some Taiwan organizations and people protested outside the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in Taipei, condemning U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and demanding "no war, only peace," and "Taiwan is not a pawn for the United States."



Therefore, we would like to advise the U.S. side to clearly recognize the high sensitivity and serious harm of arms sales to Taiwan, correct mistakes, honor its commitments and handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent and proper manner in accordance with the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques.



Taiwan's current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, which is teetering on the brink of collapse, was overjoyed at the U.S. arms sales as if it had been given a "straw to save its life."



Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP administration have escalated provocations against the Chinese mainland, created disturbances recently and cooperated with the United States in vigorously clamoring the so-called "military threat" from the mainland.



In the face of next year's general election on the island, Tsai and the DPP will not hesitate to let Taiwan serve as a pawn for forces of external interference in order to protect their power, regardless of the safety and well-being of the Taiwanese people.



This party has not only misjudged the situation but also deviated from the people's heart.



U.S. weapons cannot guarantee Taiwan's security. Tsai and the DPP cannot secure their power and position by seeking foreign interference or threatening the people.



Tsai, the DPP and "Taiwan independence" separatist elements should not play with fire or even think about it. They are doomed to be alone in the face of the pressure of their own actions.



On April 17, 124 years ago, the Treaty of Shimonoseki was signed, securing foreigner's occupation of Taiwan for half a century. It left lasting, painful memories for all Chinese.



Today's China will never allow the historical tragedy of national division to repeat itself.



No one and no force should underestimate the determination and capability of the Chinese in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



-ends-

