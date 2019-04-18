North Korea Tests New 'Tactical Guided Weapon'

SEOUL, South Korea --- North Korea has tested a new “tactical guided weapon,” the latest display of Pyongyang’s military capabilities, state media reported Thursday.



Kim Jong Un supervised and guided the Wednesday test, calling it an operation of “very weighty significance,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.



The KCNA report did not elaborate on the type of weapon tested, but the phrase “tactical” suggests it is not a ballistic missile.



Still, the test could be seen as a warning to the United States, amid an impasse in talks over North Korea’s nuclear program.



“Kim is trying to make a statement to the Trump administration that his military potential is growing by the day, and that his regime is becoming frustrated with Washington’s lack of flexibility in recent negotiations,” says Harry Kazianis, director of Korean Studies at the Center for the National Interest.



A U.S. military official said late Wednesday the Pentagon is aware of the reported test, but has no further comment.



North Korea has not carried out a nuclear or long-range missile test for well over a year, since Kim began talks with the United States and South Korea.



Instead, the North has carried out smaller provocations. In November, Kim oversaw the test of what KCNA also referred to as a newly developed “high-tech tactical weapon.” U.S. officials later played down the significance of that test.



Stalled talks



Nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea have been stalled since a February meeting in Hanoi between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump ended in no deal.



Trump wants Kim to completely abandon his nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief. Kim has only offered limited steps toward denuclearization.



Last week, Kim said he was open to another summit with Trump, but warned he would only give the U.S. until the end of the year to change its “approach” to the negotiations.



A North Korean official said last month that Kim is considering resuming missile tests and pulling out of the talks with the United States.



What did North Korea test?



It isn’t clear the weapon North Korea tested Wednesday was even a missile. KCNA referred only to a “tactical guided weapon.”



Regardless, the weapon doesn’t appear to have been nuclear-capable, since usually such arms are referred to as “strategic,” rather than “tactical.”



“The design indexes of the tactical guided weapon, whose advantages are appreciated for the peculiar mode of guiding flight and the load of a powerful warhead, were perfectly verified at the test-fire conducted in various modes of firing at different targets,” KCNA said.



“It is likely to be a new cruise missile” with a limited range, says Kim Dong-yub, a North Korea specialist at Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “If it is a cruise missile, then it has no relevance with the current sanctions. Existing sanctions only apply to ballistic missiles.”



Increase in provocations?



Even though North Korea’s latest test is not likely a ballistic missile, it is still meant to send a message to Trump, said Vipin Narang, a nuclear expert and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



The test amounts to “calibrated signaling to remind us where things can go if we don’t moderate our negotiating position,” Narang says.



It isn’t clear how Trump will respond to North Korea’s latest test. Earlier this week, Trump said talks with North Korea “are moving along just perfectly.”



Meanwhile, commercial satellite photos from last week showed increased activity at North Korea’s main nuclear site, according to a U.S. research organization.



The Center for Strategic and International Studies noted the presence of five specialized railcars at the Yongbyon nuclear complex.



“In the past, these specialized railcars appear to have been associated with the movement of radioactive material or reprocessing campaigns,” the report said.



Also Wednesday, Kim carried out a public inspection of a military unit for the first time in several months, reviewing a flight exercise of the Korean People’s Army.



Kim is expected to meet next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin. With U.S. negotiations stalled, Kim is likely to push Putin to provide economic aid and sanctions relief.



NK Leader Supervises Test-Fire of New Tactical Guided Weapon: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised a test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon, calling its development an "event of very weighty significance" in beefing up its military power, state media reported Thursday.



The Korean Central News Agency said the test happened Wednesday but did not specify what the newly developed weapon was.



It was the first time since November the North's leader has overseen a weapons testing, and the visit to the testing center came a day after he visited an air force unit.



"Saying that the completion of the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People's Army, he noted that it is a very good thing that the field of national defense science has waged a dynamic struggle for attaining core research goals," the KCNA said of Kim.



"After watching the power of the new-type tactical guided weapon, he pointed out that our national defense scientists and workers in the field of the munitions industry performed another great work in increasing the country's defense capabilities," the KCNA said.



Kim also set the "phased and strategic goals" for maintaining his country's munitions production, putting national defense science and technology on a "cutting edge level," and ordering "detailed tasks and ways to attain them."



Experts said the new weapon could be a newly developed short-range guided or cruise missile. They also said Kim's attendance at the test-firing could be aimed at sending a warning message to the United States without becoming overly provocative.



"Kim is trying to make a statement to the (Donald) Trump Administration that his military potential is growing by the day, and that his regime is becoming frustrated with Washington's lack of flexibility in recent negotiations," said Harry Kazianis, director of Korean studies at the Center for the National Interest, in an emailed comment.



The test-firing came after Kim suggested a year-end deadline for denuclearization negotiations following the breakdown of his February summit with Trump in Vietnam.



February's summit between Kim and Trump fell apart as they failed to find common ground over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief.



On Wednesday, Pyongyang's media said that the North Korean leader visited an air force unit and reviewed a flight exercise in his first public inspection of military activities in five months.



