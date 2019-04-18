Naval Group at FAMEX 2019

(Source: Naval Group; issued April 18, 2019)

From 24th to 27th April 2019, Naval Group participates for the first time to FAMEX 2019 in Mexico to present its solutions for naval aviation.



Presenting solutions for naval aviation



At FAMEX 2019, Naval Group will focus on its unique expertise in terms of naval aviation, acquired through its close relationship with the French Navy on the design, built and through-life support of the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier and of the French Mistral-class LHD.



The Mistral-class LHD is a multipurpose Power and Force Projection asset designed to command and achieve high intensity amphibious and special joint operations, as well as no-combatant assistance operations with the highest level of efficiency. Its design is ready for Transfer of Technology. Thanks to its customizable configuration and smart architecture, arrangement, and accommodation designed to optimize the flow management of capabilities, the Mistral-class LHD can provide large and comfortable arrangement for the accommodation of a high NATO standard medical capability.



Naval Group also provides proven solution for the integration of helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on-board naval platforms.



Contributing to naval and industrial autonomy in Mexico and Latin America



Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence and has been the main partner of the French Navy for over four centuries. Naval Group is one of the rare players in the naval industry to have the capacity to design, build, service and upgrade surface combatants as well as submarines, but also naval infrastructures and naval bases. It is one of the few manufacturers in the world able to offer fully armed ships with their combat systems and the equipment necessary for their engagement in theatres of operations. The group also has a unique experience and a strong track record of successful transfers of technology for the construction of both surface ships and submarines, but also of naval facilities.



Naval Group is significantly increasing its multi-domestic presence in Mexico and Latin America to strengthen its long-lasting cooperation with the navies in the region.



In South America, Naval Group has recently reinforced its presence through major contracts with Chile and Brazil – thanks to our Scorpene® submarine, the most suitable solution to replace U209 submarines operating in the region – and with Argentina for four offshore patrol vessels.



Naval Group is also proud of its successes in the combat management system (CMS) retrofits on U209 submarines in the region which demonstrates its ability to work closely with the navies and local industrial partners, even on submarines not of its own design.



