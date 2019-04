Baltic Fleet Monitors NATO Ships Operating in Baltic Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 18, 2019)

Today, the NATO detachment made up of the guided missile destroyer USS Gravely, Polish frigate ORP General Kazimierz Pulaski, Turkish frigate TCG Gökova and Spanish frigate Almirante Juan de Borbon has entered the Baltic Sea.



Forces of the Baltic Fleet are monitoring actions of the NATO warships in order to respond to possible emergency situations in the Baltic Sea.



Surface action groups, Bastion and Bal coastal missile systems, naval aircraft are on duty in the assigned regions.



