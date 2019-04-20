Project 20385 Corvette to Put to Sea for Trials on Sunday

(Source: TASS; published April 20, 2019)

ST. PETERSBURG --- The Gremyashchy corvette, the lead ship of project 20385, will put to the Baltic Sea for trials on Sunday, April 21, Russian Navy Spokesman Igor Dygalo said on Saturday.



"On April 21, the newest frigate of project 22350 The Admiral Kasatonov and the corvette of project 20385 The Gremyashchy will put to sea from St. Petersburg’s Severnaya Verf shipyards for in-plant trials in the Baltic Sea," he said.



The Gremyashchy is the lead corvette of project 20385 established as a result of modernization of platform project 20380. The displacement of ships of this type is 2,200 tonnes. They are equipped with Kalibr-NK cruise missile systems, Redut antiaircraft systems and Paket antisubmarine systems.



The Admiral Kasatonov frigate is the second and first mass produced ship of project 22350. The lead ship of this type, The Admiral Gorshkov GM frigate, was put into operation in the Russian Navy in the summer of 2018. Ships of this type have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes and are capable of developing a speed of up to 29 knots. They are equipped with Oniks and Kalibr missile systems and Poliment-Redut antiaircraft systems.



