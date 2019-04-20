Launch of Yard 12706

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 20, 2019)

The @IndianNavy’s 3rd Project 15 Bravo destroyer ‘Imphal’ launched at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai. The first of the the P15B/Visakhapatnam-class will be commissioned in 2021. More info on the class in our piece: https://t.co/T1fLn95ZEs pic.twitter.com/Sy4qxTrr9S — Livefist (@livefist) April 20, 2019

Admiral Sunil Lanba PVSM, AVSM, ADC Chief of the Naval Staff launched the third ship of Project 15B, Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal, today (20 April 2019) at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.This launch marks yet another significant milestone in the annals of the indigenous warship design and construction programme of India. With a launch weight of 3,037 tonnes, the vessel made its first contact with water at 1220 Hours with full fanfare during the launching ceremony. In keeping with maritime traditions, Smt Reena Lanba, President NWWA, broke a coconut on the ship’s bow and launched the ship, as invocation from the Atharva Veda was being rendered.Project 15B ships feature cutting-edge advanced technology and are comparable to the best ships of similar class anywhere in the world. These ships have been designed indigenously by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design, New Delhi. Each ship spans 163 metres in length and 17.4 metres at beam and displaces 7,300 tonnes. These ships will be propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speed in excess of 30 knots.The P15B destroyers incorporate new design concepts for improved survivability, sea keeping, stealth and manoeuvrability. Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make these ships difficult to detect. P15B ships will be equipped to carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.These ships are packed with an array of state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets. With significant indigenous content, these ships are a true hallmark of self-reliance attained by our country in warship design and shipbuilding, and a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ philosophy.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Admiral Sunil Lanba commended the synergic partnership of MDL, Indian Navy, DRDO, OFB, BEL, other public sector enterprises and the private industry in ensuring that force levels are made available to meet India’s National strategic maritime objectives. He also congratulated all agencies associated with the milestone.-ends-