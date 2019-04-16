Italian Navy Receives the Eighth Fremm Ship “Antonio Marceglia”

(Source: Orizzonte Sistemi Navali; issued April 16, 2019)

GENOA --- The delivery ceremony of the eighth FREMM Ship “Antonio Marceglia” was held today at the Fincantieri Muggiano Shipyard in La Spezia (Italy).



The Vessel was delivered to the Italian Navy in line with the contractual schedule and without pending activities. The Unit, which was launched on 3rd February 2018, it’s the fourth in Multipurpose configuration after FREMM Ships “Carlo Bergamini”, “Luigi Rizzo” and “Federico Martinengo”, this latter delivered less than one year ago.



With this further Unit, the Italian Navy enlarges its fleet and now looks forward to the delivery of the ninth FREMM Ship, “Spartaco Schergat”, which was launched on time on 26th January 2019.



The delivery ceremony, enriched by the presence of the Ship’s Godmother, Mrs. Silvia Marceglia, niece of the Captain awarded with the Golden Medal for Military Value, shows an extremely efficient and well-proven team work captained by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, Joint Venture between Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), as prime contractor for Italy for the Italian-French FREMM Program, coordinating the construction works in collaboration with Fincantieri, ship platform design authority, and Leonardo, combat system supplier.



The tight synergy of the Industry with the OCCAR FREMM Programme Division and with all the Departments of the Italian Navy, are fundamental factors for the achievement of this ambitious success.



The ceremony was attended by many Authorities; took the floor Mr. Giacomo Sardina, CEO of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, Mr. Angelo Fusco, Fincantieri’s SVP Naval Vessels Business Unit, Vice Admiral Matteo Bisceglia, NAVARM Director and Vice Admiral Eduardo Serra, Head of Logistic Command and here as President of the Ship’s Verification and Acceptance Commission.



The Ship “Antonio Marceglia” represents a technological excellence appreciated by all Navies worldwide. The Unit provides a high degree of flexibility and the capability to operate in a wide range of scenarios and in all tactical situations: it is 144 meters long, has a breadth of 19,7 m and a displacement at full load of approximately 6,700 tons; it has been designed for achieving a maximum speed of over 27 knots and providing accommodation up to 200 people.



