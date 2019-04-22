Lockheed Martin Awarded $20 Million for Engineering and Technical Services for the U.S. Navy’s AN/BLQ-10 System

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued April 22, 2019)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Lockheed Martin was awarded a $20 million contract for engineering and technical services for the AN/BLQ-10 Electronic Warfare System Technology Insertion (TI)-20, TI-22 and TI-24.



The AN/BLQ-10 system includes extensive COTS and non-developmental item hardware and software that is cost-effective to meet operational requirements and life-cycle costs. The AN/BLQ-10 system is an open architecture platform to accommodate current and future mission needs and technology upgrades.



“Lockheed Martin is honored to be selected to provide the next generation electronic warfare system for the U.S. Navy,” said Joe Ottaviano, Electronic Warfare program director, Rotary and Mission Systems. “The AN/BLQ-10 system will continue to provide our warfighters with situational awareness and enhanced capabilities that outpace the threat.”



The AN/BLQ-10 submarine electronic warfare system processes radar signals through masts and periscopes to detect threats such as counter detection, collision and target locations. Crews can rapidly analyze and identify critical signals to determine hostile, neutral or friendly situations.



The contract includes the design, development, testing, integration, technology insertion/refreshment and system support of new-construction and in-service submarines.



Lockheed Martin has provided the U.S. Navy with AN/BLQ-10 systems since 2000 and continues to provide modernization kits and spares and integrated submarine subsystems. Work will be performed at the Electronic Warfare Center of Excellence in Syracuse, New York, and Manassas, Virginia.



-ends-

