HAL Re-Commences Flight Testing of Modified Intermediate Jet Trainer (HJT 36)

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.; dated April 18, posted April 22, 2019)

After being grounded for nearly three years to fix design flaws found during initial flight tests, HAL’s HJT-36 Sitara intermediate jet trainer resumed flight tests on April 18, after an extensive redesign of its rear fuselage and tail section. (Livefist photo)

BENGALURU, India --- HAL recommenced flight testing of modified Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) yesterday from its Bengaluru facilities. The flight was flawless and its success is an important step towards the IJT programme.



The flight testing of IJT (HJT36), designed and developed by HAL for the stage-II training of IAF pilots was put on hold after the aircraft had encountered problem in the spin test flights in the year 2016.



“HAL continued its R&D efforts and undertook modification of IJT LSP4 aircraft based on extensive and comprehensive wind tunnel studies”, says Mr. R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL. HAL’s research, design and technical teams carried out the modifications required with more challenges ahead.



