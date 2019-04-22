BENGALURU, India --- HAL recommenced flight testing of modified Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) yesterday from its Bengaluru facilities. The flight was flawless and its success is an important step towards the IJT programme.
The flight testing of IJT (HJT36), designed and developed by HAL for the stage-II training of IAF pilots was put on hold after the aircraft had encountered problem in the spin test flights in the year 2016.
“HAL continued its R&D efforts and undertook modification of IJT LSP4 aircraft based on extensive and comprehensive wind tunnel studies”, says Mr. R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL. HAL’s research, design and technical teams carried out the modifications required with more challenges ahead.
-ends-