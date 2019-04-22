Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 22, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $362,741,549 fixed-price-incentive contract for Multiple Launch Rocket System M270A0 to M270A2 launchers; M270A2 Flyaway Package kit; M270A2 Authorized Stockage List kits, M270A2 Production Line Spares kits, production line restart costs, improve launcher mechanical system test stand upgrade services, proposal costs, and over and above repair services.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Camden, Arizona; and New Boston, Texas; with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $177,743,359 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-C-0077).



