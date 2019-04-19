Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 19, 2019)

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $605,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00109) to previously awarded contract FA8808-10-C-0001 for the production of the Wideband Global Satellite Communication Space Vehicle 11.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 20, 2023.



This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,495,519,867. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $300,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



