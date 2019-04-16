Piercing the Fog of Peace: Developing Innovative Operational Concepts for a New Era

(Source: Center for Budgetary and Strategic Assessments; issued April 16, 2019)

The 2018 National Defense Strategy and the congressionally-mandated 2018 National Defense Strategy Commission refocused U.S. defense planning on the reality of competition and the possibility of conflict with China and Russia and highlighted the urgent need to address eroding military balances and growing operational challenges by developing innovative operational concepts to help bridge the gap between our ends and our means.Piercing the Fog of Peace: Developing Innovative Operational Concepts for a New Era is meant to stimulate discussion of, and ultimately spur action to develop, the concepts and capabilities the United States needs to prevail in a more dangerous world. It highlights the operational challenges that should drive defense investment and describes a program of experimentation to meet them.-ends-