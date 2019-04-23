B-1Bs Return to Flight

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued April 23, 2019)

BARKSDALE AFB, La. --- The first B-1B Lancers resumed flight operations this week following a safety stand-down issued March 28 by Gen. Timothy Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander.



Individual B-1B aircraft will return to flight as the inspections and maintenance directed during the stand-down are completed on each aircraft.



During the safety stand-down, maintenance personnel and Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians began completing a holistic inspection of the entire egress system prior to being cleared to return to flight.



“We are proud of the tremendous efforts of our maintainers and Aircrew Flight Equipment technicians in identifying, inspecting, and remediating any potential issues with the B-1B egress system,” said Maj. Gen. James Dawkins Jr., 8th Air Force commander, who is responsible for the Air Force bomber force. “The aircraft are still safe to fly and we are confident that this stand-down has resulted in increased safety within the B-1B fleet.”



The precautionary safety stand-down and holistic inspection of the entire egress system was ordered after issues were identified with the rigging of the drogue chute during a routine inspection of the B-1B drogue chute system.



