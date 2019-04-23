Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued April 23, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $117,101,550 modification (P00004) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F0584) previously placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares to include a deployment spares package, afloat spares package, and associated consumables to support air vehicle delivery schedules for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Air Force and Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in August 2023.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $117,101,550 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($88,383,883; 75 percent); and Marine Corps ($28,717,667; 25 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



