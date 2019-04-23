Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued April 23, 2019)

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract in the amount of $399,437,066 to provide long lead hardware procurement and manufacturing, systems engineering and program management, obsolescence and reliability updates, maintenance planning, facility design support, country support and common software development to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



Work on the undefinitized contract action will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts, and the performance period is April 23, 2019, to July 22, 2021.



The award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. KSA Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $399,437,066 will be used to fund this effort.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-19-C-0008).



