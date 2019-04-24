Thales Presents its Aerospace Innovations at FAMEX 2019

(Source: Thales; issued April 24, 2019)

Thales, global leader in air traffic management, will present its most recent aerospace solutions at the Mexican Aerospace Fair 2019 (FAMEX), which will take place from April 24 to 27 at Santa Lucia Military Air Base No.1 located in the state of Mexico.



With the objective of promoting commercial exchange and boosting the growth of the national aerospace industry in the region, FAMEX will bring together the main leaders of this area.



The complete portfolio of Thales in aerospace perfectly adapts to the needs of a market in full development. The company will demonstrate its solutions portfolio capable of attending the needs of its customers:



-- Air Traffic Control:

Airport ATM, TopSky, Air Traffic Flow Management, ECOsystem ATFM and the large Radars portfolio, designed to meet the operational needs of customers ranging from ground & coastal surveillance, traffic control, surveillance & multi-mission, up to Air & Missile Defense.



-- Air Surveillance:

Skyview, the multi-mission air operations system. From local air surveillance, with its Swiss Army Knife configuration, to national air surveillance solution. Ground Master, the most worldwide in-service 3D long range air surveillance radar for detection of today’s and tomorrow’s threats.



-- Air Defense:

ForceShield, the multi-mission C2 combining Air Operations + Weapon Coordination.



-- Armament:

2R2M Mortar Solution, 70MM Guided Rocket, Induction Guided Rocket and MGM.



In addition, Thales will present two conferences about the importance of the civil and military aerial surveillance:



"The importance of the air traffic control system to operate a Metropolitan Airport System" and "The aerial surveillance at the service of peace", which will be held on April 24th in auditorium 5, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.



"Thales has been present in Latin America for more than 50 years and Mexico is a strategic country in the region. Our participation in FAMEX reinforces our presence in the country and our position as a reliable technological partner for the Mexican Armed Forces helping them, through our solutions, to take the best decision in their decisive moments. It’s an honor for Thales to be present in such an important event in the country," says Ruben Lazo, Vice-President, Thales Latin America.



