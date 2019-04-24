Singapore and the US Strengthen Defence Relations Through Strategic Security Policy Dialogue

(Source: Singapore Government; issued April 24, 2019)

Permanent Secretary for Defence Mr Chan Yeng Kit and United States (US) Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Mr John Rood co-chaired the 10th Singapore-US Strategic Security Policy Dialogue (SSPD) today (US time) at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



First established in 2006, the dialogue is the highest-level institutionalised security platform between both countries' defence establishments, and has served as a key platform to set the strategic direction for the Singapore-US bilateral defence relationship. This year's SSPD is the milestone 10th iteration of SSPD, and is the second SSPD that Mr Chan has co-chaired with Under Secretary Rood.



During the SSPD, Mr Chan and Under Secretary Rood discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in the conventional military domain, and the non-conventional security, defence technology and strategic domains. They also exchanged views on regional security developments. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of the US' continued presence in and engagement of the Asia-Pacific, and of militaries in the Asia-Pacific building mutual trust through practical cooperation.



In addition to high-level touchpoints like the SSPD, Singapore and the US maintain regular defence interactions. Both militaries train together regularly, and the Singapore Armed Forces participates in US-led coalition operations, such as the Defeat-ISIS Coalition. There has also been substantive defence technology cooperation, including in research and development.



Mr Chan, who is in Washington, D.C. from 22 to 24 April (US time), also met with Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and experts from various think tanks, and will meet National Security Council Senior Director for Asian Affairs Matthew Pottinger on 24 April (US time).



-ends-



