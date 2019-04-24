Commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Vessel C-441

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 24, 2019)

A new Coast Guard vessel is commissioned by Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala Sri Tom Jose at Vizhinjam harbour, today, under the aegis of Regional Commander Western Region, Inspector General Vijay D. Chafekar.



The function was witnessed by senior officers from Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, Police, Airport Authority, Central & State Authorities and National Cadet Corps.



The function was conducted with full ceremony of parading the guard and band. Indian Coast Guard Ship C-441 is capable to undertake multifarious tasks such as close coast surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue and rendering assistance to boats and crafts in distress at sea and will enhance the search and rescue capacity of Kerala seas.



The ship is commanded by Assistant Commandant Amit K Choudhary and has 13 crew onboard with specialisation in various fields.



-ends-

