Strong Demand Seen for Key Battlefield Simulation Technology

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 24, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Variants of the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) should be produced steadily over the next several years to meet the strong demand for battlefield simulation technology for a wide variety of client nations. Prime contractor, Cubic, has been awarded numerous contracts for its Individual Weapon System version of the system.



In August 2016, Cubic announced it was one of nine companies awarded a Fielded Training Systems Support contract to provide training support services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and its Foreign Military Sales customers. The company has the opportunity to competitively bid on numerous full and open task orders under the contract, which has an estimated ceiling value of $1.75 billion.



In March 2018, Cubic was included in the winning team that was awarded a seven-year, $3.5 billion contract for U.S. Army Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations Maintenance Program.



Cubic will receive more than $185 million with substantial additional over-and-above work likely to sustain TADSS across the live, virtual, constructive, and gaming domains.



The ATMP program will support over 61 different types of training aides and devices to include MILES.



