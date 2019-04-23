Impressive Fire Power Display by Pakistan Navy In North Arabian Sea

(Source: Pakistan Navy; issued April 23, 2019)

Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, the Pakistani Navy’s Vice Chief of Naval Staff, witnessed the live firing of a land-attack cruise missile by the Fast Attack Craft (Missile) PNS Himmat in the North Arabian Sea from another ship. (Pak Navy photo)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan --- In an impressive fire power display, live weapon firing was conducted by Pakistan Navy's Fast Attack Craft (Missile), in the North Arabian Sea. The indigenously developed cruise missile has anti-ship missile and land attack capability. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff witnessed the live firing onboard a Pakistan Navy Ship.



The missile accurately hit its target on land signifying the impressive capabilities of the indigenous missile system. The successful live weapon firing has once again demonstrated the credible fire power of Pakistan Navy and the impeccable level of indigenization in high tech weaponry achieved by Pakistan's defence industry. This is a clear manifestation of Government's resolve to achieve self-reliance in this field.



Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and commended the efforts of all those involved in achieving this significant milestone successfully. He emphasized the need to capitalize on indigenous defence capabilities.



Vice Chief of the Naval Staff also reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs. He also appreciated the efforts made by our Engineers and Researchers in making the project a success.



-ends-

