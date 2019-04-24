Russia's Chief of General Staff Assesses Russia's Relations wth NATO and USA to Be at Lowest-Ever Level

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 24, 2019)

Russia's relations with the United States and NATO are at the lowest level in history, said General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.



“It is noteworthy that in order to justify their policies, Western countries put the Russian Federation as a threat to national and coalition security. This serves as a strong argument for justifying the unleashed arms race and contributes to the deterioration of Russian-American and Russian-NATO relations, which are already at the lowest level in the entire history of interaction,” Valery Gerasimov said addressing the participants of the VIII Moscow Conference on International Security.



“The internal political struggle in the United States does not give an opportunity to start a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington, provokes development of anti-Russian hysteria, returns the world back to the era of confrontation of the Cold War,” the Russia's Chief of General Staff stated.



Valery Gerasimov also warned that “the withdrawal of the United States from the START-3 Treaty will lead to loss of the only control mechanism in the field of strategic weapons –– inspection activities at Russia-US facilities”.



He stressed that “as inspectors are denied access to facilities, it will lead to the fact that in assessing the potential of opposing means we will be obliged to proceed from the maximum capabilities, and not the real state, which can be checked during the inspection.”



“This can result in deepening mistrust, a new round of the missile arms race,” the head of the Russian General Staff said.



According to Valery Gerasimov, “subjective factors, caused by the aggressive policy of the United States of America and its allies, have the greatest influence on the state of global and regional security.”



He added that in order to preserve global dominance, control over world reserves of natural resources and transport communications, Washington neglects the international law and purposefully scraps the collective security mechanism set by the UN Charter.



According to Valery Gerasimov, this leads to destruction of the entire system of strategic stability in the world.



