The Lithuanian Armed Forces Are Buying Anti-UAV Equipment

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued April 25, 2019)

In the second half of April the Ministry of National Defence and the United States Government signed a sales contract for buying protective equipment (anti-drone) against unmanned aerial vehicles for the Lithuanian Armed Forces.



“We are developing new capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces by procuring equipment for protection against UAVs from our strategic partner U.S.,” Vice Minister of National Defence Giedrimas Jeglinskas said after signing the contract.



The total worth of the contract is approx. USD 1.3 million not including VAT. It will be financed by the U.S. Department of State security assistance program in full. It has been agreed in the contract that the anti-drone equipment will be delivered to units of the Lithuanian Armed Forces by the middle of 2020.



The Lithuania Armed Forces will use the anti-AEV equipment to solve the issue of more and more drones flown over forbidden territories. The anti-drone equipment is effective against standard commercial use or modified unmanned aerial vehicles. The equipment cuts off the communication between the drone and its operator thus disabling its control, also, it can block navigation system signals.



At the moment the Ministry of National Defence is in negotiations on procuring 200 JLTV armoured all-terrain vehicles from the United States Government for the Lithuanian Armed Forces. Lithuania has already bought from the U.S. anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin anti-tank systems, communication systems and ammunition. In its turn, the United States has invested considerably in military training areas and other infrastructure in Lithuania, finances studies of Lithuanian soldiers and specialists at U.S. military schools, etc., under security assistance programs in Lithuania.



On April 2 earlier this year the Ministry of National Defence and the U.S. Department of Defence agreed to a five-year bilateral defence cooperation plan. It outlines the priority areas for the next five years as follows: joint exercise and training, enhancement of the deterrence measures in the Baltic region, participation in multinational operations, development of regional cyber capabilities, and more. The document was signed to seal the continuity of activities and appropriate financing of long-term projects.



