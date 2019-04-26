China, Russia to Increase Capabilities to Jointly Deal with Security Threats: Chinese Defense Minister

(Source: Xinhua; issued April 26, 2019)

MOSCOW --- China and Russia will cooperate on an array of major strategic projects and increase capabilities to jointly cope with security threats and challenges, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe said Thursday.



The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is developing at a high level, and cooperation between the two militaries is growing deeper and more concrete, Wei said at the eighth Moscow Conference on International Security held from Tuesday to Thursday.



He said the Chinese military upholds a new concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, promotes the building of a new type of military relations, actively shoulders international responsibilities, pushes for the development of security mechanisms, and firmly maintains global peace and stability.



Wei called on the international community to adhere to multilateralism, fairness and justice, win-win cooperation, as well as dialogue and consultation, while opposing unilateralism, power politics, zero-sum game, and use of force.



The minister said that building a community with a shared future for mankind, which was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is an inevitable course in realizing the shared dream of people all over the world for a better life.



China will always be committed to promoting world peace, propelling global growth and safeguarding international order, he added.



On the sidelines of the conference, Wei held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He also met with Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami and Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin.



