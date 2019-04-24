Dual Celebration for Hungarian AF Gripens

(Source: Saab’s Gripen blog; posted April 24, 2019)

The Hungarian Air Force Gripen fleet has two new feathers in its cap. The aircraft recently completed 20,000 flight hours, and they are all set to begin the second round of Baltic Air Policing missions over Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.



To celebrate both milestones, the Hungarian Air Force hosted a celebration at its airbase in Kecskemet last week.



This is the second time since 2015 that the Hungarian Air Force will conduct the Baltic Air Policing. The Spanish Air Force’s F-18 fighters and The Royal Air Force’s Eurofighter aircraft will also augment the mission.



The Hungarian Gripen deployment will also be special for another reason - it will be the 50th NATO fighter detachment to be deployed since 2004 for the Baltic Air Policing mission.



The Hungarian Air Force Gripens will lead the Baltic Air Policing for the next four months.



