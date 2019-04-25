Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 25, 2019)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $2,038,147,146 modification (P00020) to previously awarded contract FA8702-15-D-0001 for the operation of the Lincoln Laboratory Federally Funded Research and Development Center.



This modification provides for advanced technology research and development activities that focus on long-term technology development as well as rapid system prototyping and demonstration.



Work will be performed in Lexington, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2020.



This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $9,600,000,000, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

