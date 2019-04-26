China to Commission First Type 055 Guided Missile Destroyer

BEIJING --- The Nanchang, China's first Type 055 guided missile destroyer, will soon be put into commission in the People's Liberation Army Navy, a spokesperson said at a press conference Thursday.



The 10,000 tonne-destroyer has already undergone construction and most of the sea trials, according to Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson with the Ministry of National Defense.



It officially debuted at the multinational naval parade in celebration of the Chinese navy's 70th founding anniversary Tuesday.



