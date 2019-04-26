Taiwan's F-16 Fighter Jet Upgrade Program Delayed

(Source: Taiwan News; posted April 26, 2019)

By Ryan Drillsma

TAIPEI --- The local upgrade program for Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jet fleet is going slower than expected, according to industry insiders.



A representative from the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) said a lack of manpower is hindering progress, according to ET today. The company chairman and director reportedly resigned over the matter.



Taiwan began efforts to modernize its F-16 fleet last year under the project name “Phoenix Rising.” The Air Force received its first modernized model in October.



The remaining 141 F-16 units were originally set to be upgraded at a rate of 24 per year. Following news of delays, the prospective completion rate is now uncertain.



A report received by Up Media suggested while contractor Lockheed Martin said a lack of technically-skilled manpower has caused the delay, the resignation of leading figures at AIDC was the primary reason for the schedule change.



AIDC said in response that Phoenix Rising is a company secret, and added that it could neither confirm nor deny the information in the report.





