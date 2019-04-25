The First Canadian C-295 Rolled Out

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; posted April 25, 2019)

Important milestone for the Canadian #C295: the first FWSAR (Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue) aircraft has rolled out of final assembly.

Next steps:

1st flight coming soon!

Delivery to Canada => end 2019.https://t.co/0wf6UrsgRz#WeMakeItFly pic.twitter.com/isZykP8xja — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) April 25, 2019

Canada’s first C-295 FWSAR aircraft has rolled out for the first time, after all the functional tests were successfully passed. It is an important milestone in the development and delivery of a new aircraft.Canada’s first C-295 is proceeding through its final assembly process, and once all assembly phases are finished – including painting and tests – the milestone aircraft will be inspected by authorities from the Spanish Ministry of Defence (DGAM), with its delivery scheduled for the end of 2019.The final assembly of C-295s is performed at Airbus’ San Pablo industrial facility in Seville, Spain. This activity is divided into six phases taking place at different assembly stations. Work at each of the stations lasts approximately 14 days, after which the aircraft moves onto the flight line and then is authorised for customer delivery.The C-295 variant that Canada is receiving is the latest version, equipped with winglets that make it capable of transporting more payload over larger distances, resulting in fuel savings as well as increased safety margins in mountainous regions.Numerous enhancements are being introduced in the Canadian C-295s, responding to the country’s specific search and rescue mission requirements. With the aircraft routinely operating in the harsh conditions of the North Atlantic, the C-295s for Canada includes several improvement to guarantee crew safety, such as an advance avionics package compliant with the most demanding navigation regulations, reinforcements in the fuselage that improve ditching operations and a hatch to allow a rapid aircraft evacuation in case of a forced landing in the ocean.Additionally, elements have been incorporated for aerodynamic drag reduction to improve time-on-station for the aircraft and increase the top speed during search and rescue missions. The C-295 cabin interior is tailored to the Canadian Air Force’s operational, with such as a new wireless intercom system for crew communications, the increase of spaces for storing SAR equipment, additional lighting for medical evacuation duties and lighting compatible with the use of night vision systems.-ends-