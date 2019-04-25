Report of Investigation: Mr. Patrick M. Shanahan Acting Secretary of Defense DODIG-2019-082

(Source: DoD Inspector-General; issued April 25, 2019)

On March 15, 2019, we initiated an investigation into allegations that Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan, took actions to promote his former employer, Boeing, and disparage its competitors, allegedly in violation of his ethical obligations. We received similar allegations from various referrals.During our investigation, we interviewed Mr. Shanahan and 33 witnesses. Our interviews were conducted under oath and transcribed. We interviewed the most senior officials in the DoD; witnesses who had frequent interaction with Mr. Shanahan; and witnesses who were involved in the review, consideration, or decisions to purchase or budget for Boeing and Lockheed Martin systems related to the allegations.We reviewed more than 5,600 pages of unclassified documents and approximately 1,700 pages of classified documents related to the allegations and the relevant major defense acquisition systems.We did not substantiate any of the allegations. We determined that Mr. Shanahan fully complied with his ethics agreements and his ethical obligations regarding Boeing and its competitors.-ends-