Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 25, 2019)

Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $723,550,174 modification (P00011) to domestic and Foreign Military Sales (Lebanon, Netherlands and France) contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 to procure a variety of HELLFIRE II missile variants.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $723,550,174 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

