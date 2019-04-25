U.S. Navy to Support Japanese-led F-35A Search and Recovery Operations

(Source: US Navy; issued April 25, 2019)

The US Navy has chartered the DSCV Van Gogh to assist Japan in recovering the F-35A fighter which crashed off its coast on April 9. The Van Gogh is an advanced ship, specifically built for deep-water deployment worldwide. (DSCV photo)

OKINAWA, Japan --- A U.S. Navy salvage team embarked a contracted vessel and departed Okinawa, April 24, to assist Japanese-led search and recovery operations for a downed Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A.



DSCV Van Gogh is a multipurpose diving support and construction vessel equipped with U.S. Navy remotely operated vehicles and a U.S. Navy towed-pinger locator (TPL-25) system.



The F-35A aircraft went missing approximately 85 miles east of Misawa Air Base on Apr. 9.



From Apr. 9-17, U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, USS Stethem (DDG 63) and P-8A Poseidon aircraft joined JASDF forces April 9-17, searching an area spanning approximately 5,000 square nautical miles. U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flew a total of 182 hours.



Our thoughts continue to be with the pilot's family, friends and colleagues.



The seamless cooperation between the U.S. military and the JASDF during this operation is yet another reflection of a strong aAlliance, forged over decades of mutual support and friendship.





