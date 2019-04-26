Leonardo: 380 Million EUR Contract for Maritime Multirole Helicopters with the Polish Ministry of National Defense

(Source: Leonardo; issued April 26, 2019)

After having signed the related €90 million support contract earlier this month, Poland today signed a €380 miilion contact to buy four Leonardo AW101 helicopters in ASW, the mission for which the aircraft was originally designed for. (LDO photo)

Poland’s Defence Minister @mblaszczak: @PZLSwidnik’s role will be crucial not only ad prime contractor for this new contract, but also for the modernization of other platforms #AW101 pic.twitter.com/Q1EQjVN9BZ — Leonardo Helicopters (@LDO_Helicopters) April 26, 2019

ŚWIDNIK, Poland --- Leonardo announced today that it has signed a contract valued at approximately 380 million EUR (1.65 bn PLN) that will significantly enhance the Polish Navy’s helicopter capability.Through its fully owned Polish company and main industrial presence in the country, PZL-Świdnik, Leonardo will supply four AW101s and a comprehensive integrated logistics and training package to the Polish Ministry of National Defence (MoD).PZL-Świdnik, acting as the prime contractor and responsible for the entire contract execution, was selected in a multi-stage process, meeting all the requirements of the Polish MoD, and will deliver and support the most capable maritime multirole helicopter available on the market today.The helicopter is already in service in some of the most important NATO nations among others. The Świdnik facility plays a significant role in the production of all the AW101s ordered worldwide.With deliveries expected to be completed by 2022, the AW101willperform a range of missions including Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR).This contract signing for the AW101s and the relevant support package follows the Offset Agreement, valued at approx. 400 mln PLN (90 million EUR) recently announced.The contract was signed today in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak and Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo, during a ceremony at Leonardo’s facility in Świdnik.Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo CEO, said, “We are proud that the Polish MoD has confirmed its trust in Leonardo as one of its key partners to collaborate on national defence, to support the modernization of the Armed Forces and boost technological and industrial growth. We are committed to further reinforcing our presence and contribution to Poland, one of Leonardo’s home countries where we see significant collaboration opportunities in the future.”Gian Piero Cutillo, Leonardo Helicopters MD, added: “The supply of the best-in-class maritime AW101s will allow the Polish Navy to meet its rigorous requirements for the protection of national security in the Baltic Sea and for NATO operations. It will also enable life-saving missions in demanding conditions with second-to-none effectiveness, leveraging Leonardo’s leading role in the maritime helicopter field. Also, the broad scope of industrial collaboration under the Offset Agreement will guarantee secure and independent fleet management.”To further consolidate its presence and develop its business in Poland, Leonardo is establishing a new legal entity headquartered in Warsaw. Leonardo Poland will represent and promote the entire technological and product portfolio. It will support the customer during the programs’ life cycle to develop partnerships with Polish industry, ensuring closeness to the customer and local stakeholders. Marco Lupo has been appointed President of Leonardo Poland, with the objective of tightening relations with Polish customers and stakeholders and reinforcing the already well-established position of Leonardo in the country.-ends-