Patria Showcases CANDL High Performance Data Link Solution for UAVs at XPONENTIAL 2019 Event in Chicago

(Source: Patria; issued April 29, 2019)

Patria attends XPONENTIAL 2019 event in Chicago, held on 30th April – 2nd May 2019 in McCormick Place Exhibition Centre in Chicago. The stand is 4242.



CANDL – Compact Airborne Networking Data Link



Patria will exhibit high performance networking data link solution: CANDL is a data link system for networking applications such as Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT), Intra-Flight Data Link (IFDL) and Live Virtual Constructive training (LVC). It provides reliable long-range communication between up to 24 members in the same network.



Network configuration is automatic allowing dynamic joining/leaving of new members in the network as well as extending range to beyond line of sight by relaying data. Data communication is encrypted, and additionally it is possible to use internal COMSEC hardware module as well.



CANDL has full Internet Protocol compatibility, therefore integration with any modern platforms is easy and there are no limitations for transmitted date types (e.g. C2, voice, HD video and DIS/HLA are supported).





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services.



Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia. Net sales totaled EUR 476.1 million in 2018, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



