China's Defence Minister Considers Relations with Russia as Best Among Large Countries

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued April 25, 2019)

Minister of National Defence of the PRC General Wei Fenghe called cooperation with Russian as the best relations among large countries and assured his counterpart that China is ready to enhance ties with Russia to achieve new success.



“As for our relations, they have the greatest common interests, the closest interaction which is the best among all relations between large countries,” the Chinese defence minister said at a meeting with the head of the Russian military department, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at the Moscow Conference on International Security.



“At the moment they are at the best stage of their development. The Chinese side is ready, together with the Russian side, to implement further the agreements reached by the heads of our states and develop relations in order to achieve new successes and come to a new level, ” Wei Fenghe said.



He noted that he met with Sergei Shoigu four times last year and this has allowed deepening cooperation.



“We supported each other in the most important issues and strategic projects. We have increased the level of joint opposition to security threats amid instability and uncertainty prevailing in the world. China and Russia have made a considerable contribution to ensuring peace and stability in our region and across the world, ” Minister of National Defence of the PRC General Wei Fenghe said.



He congratulated Sergei Shoigu on the successful work of the MCIS-2019 and thanked for the invitation to attend it.



“We all want to show a high level of Russian-Chinese comprehensive relations, interaction, and partnership, to show our friendship and deep relations,” General Wei Fenghe added.



-ends-

